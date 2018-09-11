COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department has unclaimed personal property collected between August 2017 and May 2018. If you believe you have any ownership interest in any of that unclaimed property or cash, you must file a claim with the CBPD within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice or you will lose your interest in that property.
(15) Cellular phone
(1) Flat screen television
(7) Bicycles (MTB/BMX)
(6) Sets of keys
(1) Lawn mower
(13) Credit/Debit cards
(1) Pressure Washer
(6) Wallet/Purse
(9) Tools (hand and power)
(1) Handgun magazine
(6) Personal property (ID/passport)
(1) Flour and sugar set
(2) Camera/Camcorder
(1) Tire and wheel
(1) Photo album
(2) Jewelry (1 ring/1 necklace)
(1) Battery (marine)
(1) Battery charger
(1) Compound bow
(2) Electronics (IPOD/Receiver)
Please provide a detailed description of each item when completing your claim and any proof of ownership you may have.
The Coos Bay Police Department is located at 500 Central Ave,, Coos Bay. For more information, call 541-269-8911.