COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department has unclaimed personal property collected between August 2017 and May 2018. If you believe you have ownership interest in the unclaimed property, a claim must be filed at the Coos Bay Police Department, 500 Central Ave, Coos Bay, within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice or you will lose interest in the property.
- (15) Cellular phones
- (1) Flat screen television
- (7) Bicycles (MTB/BMX)
- (6) Sets of keys
- (1) Lawn mower
- (13) Credit/debit cards
- (1) Pressure washer
- (6) Wallet/purse
- (9) Tools (hand and power)
- (1) Handgun magazine
- (6) I.D.s/passport
- (1) Flour and sugar set
- (2) Camera/camcorder
- (1) Tire and wheel
- (1) Photo album
- (2) Jewelry (1 ring/1 necklace)
- (1) Battery (marine)
- (1) Battery charger
- (1) Compound bow
- (2) Electronics (IPOD/receiver)
Provide a detailed description of each item when completing your claim and any proof of ownership you may have.
For more information, call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.