The city of Coos Bay will be conducting roadside ditch work on the Coos River Highway on Friday, Oct. 30.
The work will stretch from 10th Avenue to the D Street junction and should run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In order to safely conduct the roadside maintenance, lane closures will be required, with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the work zone and when following equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In