COOS BAY — With summer nearly here, the city of Coos Bay is gearing up to get several road work projects done while the weather is nice.
At Tuesday night’s City Council work session, members were alerted of a cost increase to one of the city’s major roadwork projects to 4th Street. Council members were taken to the intersection of 4th Street and Commercial Avenue where city staff explained that the streetlights are dangerously close to the road and have been hit several times by motorists.
According to Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock, because these signal lights are so old they can’t be moved and must be replaced.
“An engineering report revealed that we’re going to have to replace the two signals, which are very old,” Craddock said. "They’re set too close to the road and for us to put in the new ADA required ramps we can’t have those poles there.”
When the city began looking at improving 4th street a year ago, it was estimated that the project could be done for less than $1 million dollars. After engineering reports, the project may cost the city over $2 million.
Since the city did not anticipate this extra cost, it will be breaking up the 4th Street improvements into two phases. The first phase of the project is expected to be started in July, while the second phase will have to take place next year.
“We’re going to start at the intersection of 4th Street and Commercial Avenue and go down to Bennett Avenue for phase one. Our initial intent was to get it all done in one year, but that’s not going to be possible. We only have so much money, and we can only do so much,” Craddock said.
The city plans to take on a number of other roadwork projects this summer as well. Projects were selected based primarily on Pavement Condition Index score, geographic location, and available budget. The proposed projects are to repair potholes to improve the road surface until the city can fund a more permanent repair to the selected streets in the future.
The proposal is to repair potholes by blade patching whereby the potholes are filled in with hot asphalt and additional asphalt is spread over adjacent cracking pavement. A blade patched pothole is expected to last longer than simply filling a pothole as it also addresses cracking asphalt around the pothole that, if not addressed, will grow additional potholes.
The proposed streets for this summer's work are:
1) North Morrison Street, Harris to Taylor.
2) South Second Street, Elrod to Lockhart.
3) Southwest Boulevard, Illinois to City Limits.
4) Applewood Court, Coos River Highway to Applewood Drive.
5) South Wall, Michigan to Pacific.
6) 10th Street, Commercial to N. 8th Terrace; and Hemlock intersection.
7) South Broadway Street, Johnson Avenue to end of S Broadway.
8) E Street, 14th to Sixth Avenue.
9) Donnelly Avenue, Sixth to Seventh Street.
The Empire Urban Renewal District projects are primarily grind and overlay work. The work will cover approximately 1.3 lane miles of streets. The proposed streets are as follows:
1) Michigan Avenue, Empire to Mill.
2) South Norman, Newmark to Ocean.
3) South Wasson, Newmark to Michigan.
4) North Schoneman, Newmark to UR boundry.
5) North Cammann, Newmark to Schetter.