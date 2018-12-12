COOS BAY — Applicants behind the Coos Bay Village commercial development project, located north of the Coos History Museum, received approval to begin construction from the Coos Bay Planning Commission at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Recently, demolition crews have begun prepping the site where the new commercial buildings will be.
“They have a permit to remove the cement bunkers on the property, and are currently doing so,” said Debbie Erler, the Coos Bay City Planner.
One new condition was added to Coos Bay Village’s application. The condition says that if the property changes ownership, the new owners may not remove the proposed 14 foot wide walking path along the bay.
Folks from all over the community attended the meeting to show support for Coos Bay Village, including board members from the neighboring Coos History Museum.
“One who spoke on behalf of the trustee’s for the museum said they support the project, and spoke about how the applicant has worked with them diligently to make sure their use wasn’t adversely effected by the development,” Erler said.
The applicant will be installing a new stoplight and intersection at Hemlock Avenue with the city accruing no cost related to the street improvements.
“All development cost is on the applicant," Erler said. "The city may help with Urban Renewal dollars on some of the infrastructure."
Applicants have been working for more than a year to get state level permitting, because of the location of the development being on the waterfront. The city has been working with the applicant for a year on pre-applications for construction approval once all state permits were gathered.
To get the site above the flood plain the applicant will be dead-weighting compacting it. After compaction is complete development will begin.
Construction is set to begin this spring, with half of the development expected to be completed within a year, and the second half to be completed the following year.
“They have worked very hard to get where they are. Now that they have all of their approvals, it’s just going forth and making it happen,” Erler said.