Coos Bay’s John Topits Park will be the site of the city’s proposed replacement library.
The decision came from a split city council during its meeting Tuesday, and replaces a longer-standing plan to put a new library on a lot on Ocean Boulevard.
“We have made a decision, tonight, so hopefully everything turns out well, and this will be a great site for all,” said Mayor Joe Benetti to councilors just after they picked the spot. “And hopefully everything will come about for grant money, getting the bond passed and we can move forward and try and get this to be a successful project.”
A new library has been badly need for years, according to city officials and library staff. A city analysis in 2014 found the building is sinking: Two different creeks flow underneath the building, which was originally constructed on pilings on marsh land, according to library facilities steering committee chair Curt Benward.
That’s not all: Benward added that plumbing, heating and technology in the library would all need to be upgraded to remain usable.
While most on the council and many in the community agreed a location in the city’s downtown area would be most ideal for a new library, the consensus is there aren’t any adequate sites downtown.
The biggest problem with the downtown area is flooding. The current library, and any of the areas large enough for a new one downtown, are in the 100-year floodplain and the tsunami inundation zone, meaning the facility couldn’t be used as an emergency evacuation site.
A video put together by library staff showed the building’s deficiencies: Cracks run up walls and ceilings, leaking windows allow mold growth in conference room carpeting and a sheet of plastic referred to as “the udder” captures dripping rainwater and funnels it from the ceiling to a nearby trash bin.
“The building’s kind of been loved to death, even between falling apart on its own,” Benward told councilors Tuesday.
Councilors were all in agreement a new building is necessary — both because of the struggles the current one faces, and because of the use the library sees.
According to Benward, about 15,000 people visited the library each month prior to the pandemic, checking out between 20,000 and 25,000 items and taking part in library programs, author events, the library’s technology resources and after-school opportunities.
“So it’s more than just books,” Benward said. “It’s really the de facto community center of Coos Bay.”
While all agreed on the library’s importance, councilors were split on where to put a new one.
And they were on a tight timeline to decide Tuesday — the city’s lobbyist had asked for a firm location last week, in order to make an ask of the state legislature to provide a portion of the cost, which could exceed $17 million.
Last week, city councilors met and laid out three possible sites for a library.
The first possible site was the former Gussie’s Bar on Newmark, which many supported because of its prominent location and the fact it would clean up a blighted building.
But after the city discovered it’d be a challenge to purchase that property, they settled on a plot of land next to Graham Dodge on Ocean Boulevard, which the city purchased in 2018 for the library project.
Then, just last week, a new option appeared: a parcel of land at the end of Norman Avenue in John Topits Park. The city, staff discovered, gained the land when the city of Empire merged into Coos Bay, and could use the property as it sees fit.
Councilors quickly agreed Tuesday to do away with the Gussie’s site — the fact that it likely would have required to the city to use an uncertain and potentially costly and litigious eminent domain process to gain the land was its fatal flaw.
“First of all, I want to bring up the Gussie’s location, because I think that’s the one that’s got the most issues,” Benetti said. “I supported it, I was willing to go through the eminent domain, I think I’m one of the few, and there’s a big cost associated with that, but that being said, if there’s not an agreement to get that location, then we can get it down to two.”
From there, councilors discussed the two remaining options.
The Topits location could provide a serene “gateway” for both the park and the library, said Councilor Phil Marler, who’d originally proposed the idea.
“I happen to the in favor of the John Topits Park location, just because visually I think that that’s a great setting, and it could be so much more for not only for the park but for the library,” Marler said. “My preference is to have it in the park just for it to be an anchor, for people to go to the park, go to the library, maybe take a stroll in the park on some of the walking trails.”
But in the eyes of Councilor Rob Miles, the Ocean Boulevard spot provided a surer bet, with access to city urban renewal funds and without the park’s added site preparation costs.
“There’s significant land preparation that’s going to need to be taking place (at the park). I mean, it’s a great site, and if we could pull it off I think it’d be fantastic,” Miles said. “I just think that the Ocean Boulevard site provides the least amount of challenges. It’s shovel-ready now, the architect that the foundation’s hired is familiar with the site, and I just think that that’s a better location at this point.”
At least one councilor worried it was unwise to make a decision on the sites so soon after first hearing about the Topits option.
“Making a decision with new information, that we’ve had for three weeks, that is the quickest decision we’ve made. And I just worry that we haven’t had the fullness of time to think this through,” said Councilor Lucinda DiNovo.
City Manager Rodger Craddock said the city could go to the legislature with both sites as options — but others on the council agreed the proposal would be stronger with a single defined site.
On Topits, Councilor Carmen Matthews agreed the park setting would provide a more pleasant library experience but said he still could be swayed, and Councilor Drew Farmer noted the park location could provide expansion opportunities in the future.
“It’d be hard to deny the Ocean Boulevard site isn’t easier for today, but, as noted by Carmen (Matthews), it’d be at capacity at the time it’s built,” Farmer said. “The easy way has been done before, and that’s where a lot of the problems we’ve had to address have come from.”
Still, Councilor Stephanie Kilmer worried about jumping into the park site when the other property offered more guarantees.
“I think there’s more too it when we just don’t have enough information about Topits Park at this point to be able to say that’s the most important place to go right now. I just think there’s too many unknowns,” Kilmer said. “Sure, the vision is phenomenal, but I also don’t know that it fits in that area.”
In the end, the decision came down to Benetti, who said choosing the park site would leave the other property open for sale and future development, which could increase city revenue.
“What we want best for Empire, and what we want best for the library, I think is going to be done by putting it in John Topits, because those funds will be there to help Empire develop,” Benetti said.
Farmer made the motion to settle on the Topits Park site with a second from Marler. The council voted 4-3 in favor, with Miles, Kilmer and DiNovo voting against and Benetti breaking the tie.
“I think what happened here tonight is also what’s happening out in the community,” Kilmer said of the split council in her closing comments. “There’s, you know, a lot of good things people are thinking about, and these conversations are great as well. It helps us make a better community.”
Other business: Council OKs pot license freeze, intersection cost increase
Also on Tuesday, councilors agreed to extend until September a moratorium on issuing business licenses to new marijuana businesses in the city as it reconsiders its marijuana zoning regulations.
As it stands, marijuana businesses are required to have large buffer zones between other marijuana businesses and residential uses, which places significant limits on where new businesses could actually open up in the city.
The council discussed the issue earlier in the year, and is now sending the conversation to the planning commission, which will consider possible code amendments sometime this summer.
Later in the evening, the city’s Urban Renewal Agency approved an increase to the funds allocated for public improvements — like a new intersection and rail crossing on U.S. Highway 101 — associated with the Coos Bay Village development.
It’s the second time the city’s increased spending for the project, and the $450,000 increase brings the city’s total commitment to the project up to $2.5 million — a figure city staff said would be easily covered with available funds.
According to the developer, who said in a letter to the city last week that his firm would cover any costs beyond that figure, the cost overruns are likely due to the pandemic-induced rise in building and material costs throughout the industry.
