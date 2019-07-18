COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay Public Works Department will be performing pavement maintenance on Coos Bay streets starting July 22.
The work is expected to take couple months. There will be flagging and possible road closures with detours throughout the city, so motorists are advised to beware of work crews and equipment within city right of way.
Funding for these projects was made possible through the Transportation Utility Fee, gas tax, and local franchise fees. The scope of work involves asphalt grinding, pothole patching and blade patching.
"Please slow down through construction zones and watch out for street work crews," said a public works spokesperson. For more information, contact the Public Works and Development Department at 541-269-8918.