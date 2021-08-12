The Coos Bay City Council adopted a camping ordinance last week that will allow for camping on some public property between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The ordinance was created to address a recent court ruling that stated municipalities cannot ban camping in public property unless there is somewhere else for the homeless to go. A state law passed in the recent legislative session also requires cities to allow the homeless to camp.
The ordinance outlines where camping is allowed and not allowed, outlawing camping at all city parks and in residential areas. The city of North Bend is expected to pass a nearly identical ordinance soon, with the goal of having a seamless policy between to the two cities.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar told the council the city’s ordinance was a balance between the court ruling that allows the homeless to camp and the city’s right to manage the time, manner and place that camping is allowed.
“The newly drafted ordinance will make it legal to camp overnight on publicly owned property in Coos Bay between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” Chapanar said. “This does not include park areas, public property in high-density residential, small-lot residential, medium-density residential and some other specifically noted areas.”
Some of those noted areas include the downtown region along Highway 101 and Front Street. Camping on sidewalks in other commercial areas will be allowed.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the ordinance, which will go into effect next month.
The ordinance outlines that:
- It is now legal to camp on most publicly owned property within the city limits between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- It is now legal to use camp paraphernalia on most publicly owned property between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., including tents, tarps, sleeping bags and temporary huts that are not attached to the ground.
- It is now legal to sleep in cars parking on most public property between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This does not include park areas, publicly owned or maintained parking lots, and public property located within an area zoned for residential use.
- It is now legal to use outdoor cooking utensils and similar equipment.
- It is against the law to store camp paraphernalia, such as tents, tarps, sleeping bags and other equipment, on the publicly owned property during the day (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
- It is against the law to camp on private property without the property owner’s permission or as outlined in the ordinance.
- Obstructing pedestrians or vehicle travel is against the law (ORS 166.025). This means that people may not sit or lay in a manner that blocks passage of another person or vehicles or requires another person or driver to take evasive action to avoid contact.
- It is against the law to litter. All property should be treated with respect, regardless of the value of the property and, as a community, we have a right to keep the city beautiful by requiring citizens to pick up after themselves.
- The city’s Parking Code will continue to be enforced under Ordinance 10.15. As well as enforce the 72-hour parking limit on public right of ways.
The ordinance was reviewed two times by the city’s Homeless Workgroup. Chapanar said the idea was to allow camping as required in law while still giving the city the right to manage and control it.
“One of the biggest facts to consider is without an ordinance, municipalities will have no way to lawfully regulate such activities,” Chapanar said.
Several people spoke up during a public hearing on the ordinance, raising concerns about trash and about how the ordinance was going to be enforced. Chapanar said the police department has an officer who works with the homeless, and he will use the next month to educate the homeless community on what is and isn’t allowed.
“Right now, we have nothing regulating anything,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “So right now, nothing can be done anywhere in the city. Would we be able to regulate it all the time? Probably not. First of all, they won’t be able to camp in residential areas. They will be able to camp in some commercial areas.”
Under the ordinance, any church or other nonprofit can allow up to three people to camp on their property. People can also camp on private property in commercial areas with permission of the property owners. If a nonprofit allows camping, it will be required to have restroom facilities and trash receptacles.
One public speaker told the council he was afraid the ordinance would push the homeless into one area, where the large numbers could lead to an increase in crime and trash.
“I don’t think this ordinance designates and camping places where they can be,” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. “What it does it tell them where they can’t be.”
A few people seemed frustrated that the city was allowing homeless camping, but City Manager Rodger Craddock said that was the wrong way to look at the ordinance.
“It’s not that we’re allowing it,” Craddock said. “It’s already allowed under state law. We don’t have a choice. This gives us a tool to regulate it.”
Mayor Benetti said the ordinance is one step in addressing a bigger problem. The biggest issues, he said, are things the city has not control over.
“Our biggest problem we have right now with our homeless is they’re mentally ill,” Benetti said. “We have nowhere for them to go.”
After hearing the presentation and discussing the issue, the council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance.
“Does more need to be done?” Benetti asked. “Absolutely. And we need to keep working on it.”
