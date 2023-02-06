Coos Bay officer graduates from academy

The Coos Bay Police Department is welcoming Officer Joseph Sparks (pictured in the center) on graduation from the 16-week Basic Police Academy last Friday, January 20.  Officer Sparks will be returning to Coos Bay to complete his Field Training and Evaluation program before heading out on patrol on his own.

