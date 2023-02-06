Coos Bay officer graduates from academy

The Coos Bay Police Department is welcoming Officer Joseph Sparks (pictured in the center) on graduation from the 16-week Basic Police Academy last Friday, January 20. Officer Sparks will be returning to Coos Bay to complete his Field Training and Evaluation program before heading out on patrol on his own.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Sneaker Waves: New research shows what's causing the waves along Pacific Northwest
- Long vacant Empire gas station to become public parking Lot
- Eastern Oregon University announces 2022 fall term Dean's List
- Salmon Habitat Map: State releases 2023 update
- As I See It: New hotels in Bandon
- Photots: Chess tourney draws huge crowd to Coquille
- North Bend police welcome Aaron Mayo
- North Bend boys end league win drought
- Bandon Police Blotter (copy)
- The Chamber Minute: What a great night
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In