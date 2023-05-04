The Coos Bay City Council will be accepting applications and letters of interest for consideration of appointment to fill an upcoming vacancy on the City Council. To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter and have resided within the Coos Bay City limits for at least one year.

The letter of interest should include a summary of the work and community experience, education, and the reason(s) for the motivation to serve on City Council. An attached resume is acceptable.

