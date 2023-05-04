The Coos Bay City Council will be accepting applications and letters of interest for consideration of appointment to fill an upcoming vacancy on the City Council. To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter and have resided within the Coos Bay City limits for at least one year.
The letter of interest should include a summary of the work and community experience, education, and the reason(s) for the motivation to serve on City Council. An attached resume is acceptable.
Letters of interest and applications will be accepted in the City Manager’s Office until 5 p.m. Thursday June 8. Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with the City Council. For more information, contact City Manager Rodger Craddock or Assistant City Manager Nichole Rutherford at 269-8912.
Interviews will be held Tuesday, June 20, prior to the City Council meeting.
The person appointed will serve in the seat through the end of 2024 with a permanent replacement elected in the November 2024 election.
In North Bend, the council is working to fill a vacancy after former Councilor Eric Gleason resigned.
Gleason left the council at the last meeting in March after announcing his family was moving out of North Bend.
On April 4, the council voted to declare a vacancy and decided to accept applications and fill the vacancy by a majority vote of the council.
The person who is appointed will serve the remainder of Gleason’s term through the end of 2024. A permanent replacement will be elected in the November 2024 election.
Applications for the open position will be accepted at the North Bend city recorder’s office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In