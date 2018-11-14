COOS BAY — The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will be conducting a test of the Pony Creek Dam warning system Saturday.
The test will give the public an opportunity to hear the siren and familiarize themselves with the audible warning should a dam breach occur. Sirens located at the North Bend High School and the Water Board Service Center will be activated at 10 a.m., for one test. The test will consist of a three minute siren blast representing a dam failure warning. The blast will be 15 seconds on and 10 seconds off.
If you live inside the dam breach evacuation zone and hear the siren at a time that is not a scheduled test, head for higher ground immediately.
For more information, call the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board at 541-267-3128.