The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will continue routine maintenance flushing of water lines in the distribution system of Coos Bay next week, starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The flushing will be from Ocean Boulevard east to Front Street, north to Cedar Avenue and south to Hall Avenue.
Flushing will begin each morning about 7:30 a.m. and end about 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. In some locations, flushing may begin earlier in the morning and end earlier in the afternoon.
Customers in the affected areas may experience periods of reduced pressure and may also notice a discoloration of the water. They should avoid doing laundry if the water appears discolored.
If discoloration does not clear up promptly, customers should notify the Water Board by calling 541-267-3128.
