Bethany Baker, The World

With basketball teams from all over the state rolling into town, the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor Center decided to hold a photo contest. 

A committee selects the best photos posted on Instagram and Twitter during the course of the tournament to #3ACoosBay. Photos do not have to be just from the tournament, but can also from around our area.

Grad Prize is a 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera Ultra HD Waterproof DV Camcorder with Accessories Package. Second Place is Bluetooth Portable Wireless, Waterproof Speaker with 360 Degree Sound. And third prize is $25 amazon gift card.

