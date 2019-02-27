With basketball teams from all over the state rolling into town, the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor Center decided to hold a photo contest.
A committee selects the best photos posted on Instagram and Twitter during the course of the tournament to #3ACoosBay. Photos do not have to be just from the tournament, but can also from around our area.
Grad Prize is a 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera Ultra HD Waterproof DV Camcorder with Accessories Package. Second Place is Bluetooth Portable Wireless, Waterproof Speaker with 360 Degree Sound. And third prize is $25 amazon gift card.