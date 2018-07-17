COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council approved amendments to the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau that allows the organization to survive should one the supporting governments decide to pull out.
Before the amendments to the Intergovernmental Agreement, VCB supporters, including Coos Bay, North Bend, and the Coquille Tribe, were able to give 60 days notice should they have decided to leave. The VCB would then dissolve after that 60-day period.
Now the VCB will have one year to continue operations should one of its members pull support from the organization before dissolving.
In addition, the amendment increases the percentage of Transient Lodging Tax dollars in the city of Coos Bay that go toward funding the VCB.
Another stipulation of the amendment is that the VCB will also be taking over operations of the Coos Bay Visitors Center, which is currently run by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. The city made it clear that there was no issue with the manner in which BACC was operating the center.
This amendment of the intergovernmental agreement took two years to come to fruition. Both North Bend and the Coquille Tribe have also approved the amendment.