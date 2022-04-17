The city of Coos Bay and the city of North Bend will be facing off once again, but this time it's for a good cause.
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti and North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke have accepted a challenge to have their cities raise money for the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery.
Cricket Soules, who has spearheaded a campaign to maintain and renovate the historic cemetery on the grounds of Marshfield High School, recently launched a campaign to raise $1,138 for the cemetery by asking local residents to donate their pennies or other pocket change.
The fundraising campaign began April 1, National One Cent Day, and will run through the end of May.
To add some spice to the fundraising effort, Soules reached out to the two mayors, who quickly agreed to join in on the effort to see which community can raise the most money.
While Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery is in Coos Bay, it is the final resting place for at least 278 residents of North Bend. The North Bend residents buried in the cemetery include seven Civil War veterans and two World War I veterans.
In the early 1900s, that fact led to a dispute between the cities when the Marshfield mayor suggested charging non-residents $2 to be buried at the cemetery. The burial tax was never approved, and North Bend residents continued to be accepted at the cemetery until it stopped accepting new burials. The $2 tax would e the equivalent of more than $61 today.
Over the years, the historic cemetery, which holds the remains of Civil War veterans, founding members of Coos Bay and even a Coquille Indian Tribe chief, had fallen into disarray due to age, weather and vandals.
For years, Soules has led an effort to make repairs at the cemetery, but she said there is still work to be done.
Soules said if the $1,138 goal is met during the fundraising campaign, the money will pay for a professional survey team that will determine the condition of the remaining headstones, photograph the grave markers, suggest necessary repairs and link the information to the cemetery's database.
That information will be used to guide the decision-making process for future repairs at the cemetery.
The fundraising effort will allow residents of Coos Bay and North Bend to support an important piece of history while also vying for bragging rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In