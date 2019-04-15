COOS BAY — Coos Bay is now 2018 Tree City USA, named by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
In a press release from the City of Coos Bay, it was able to receive the title by meeting the program’s four requirements. Those include having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in the release. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained, the release said. Trees help improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat among many other benefits.
For more information on the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.