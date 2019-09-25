COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council adopted new legislation last week that regulates where the operators of transient food carts and other businesses can park themselves within the city’s limits.
The new legislation modifies the city's 2013 resolution regarding transient businesses. In 2013, the city passed a resolution that defined transient businesses as a "business which shall be conducted on specifically designated city-owned property and public right of ways." That past resolution specifically designated that city-owned properties are the Coos Bay Boardwalk, Pre-way, Visitor Information Center and Hollering Place Wayside.
The original legislation allowing for transient businesses to operate on city-owned property was enacted before the Prefontaine murals were painted and before the city returned the Hollering Place to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw.
“The city no longer owns the Hollering Place Wayside, it was part of the transfer to the Tribe for the Hollering Place project, so we needed to modify that,” City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
After a vendor decided to operate a transient business in front of the murals, the council felt they should change the city’s criteria.
“Not too long ago a vendor had set up in the Pre-way, which is all perfectly legal, but they were also taking advantage of the wind block in the corner, which is right in front of the murals,” Craddock said. “A lot of people like going down there to take pictures, so there was discussion to make changes so that a vendor was not taking up that premium spot."
Although vendors are now not allowed to operate in front of the murals on the Pre-way, there are still spots in that pedestrian corridor that vendors can claim.
According to Craddock, there is not currently any discussion in the city to open more space for vendor carts.