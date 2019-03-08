LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Fire Department rescued a man Thursday afternoon after his kayak overturned on Tenmile Lake.
At about 4 p.m., witnesses at the nearby Osprey Point RV Resort called 911 after they reported seeing a flipped blue kayak with water splashing out in the middle of the lake.
According to Lakeside Fire Chief Jeremy Roberts, the department dispatched its firefighters immediately to the scene using its 24-foot Munson Fire and Rescue boat to locate and rescue Coos Bay resident Anthony Sanchez.
Roberts said firefighters lowered the boat’s front drop-down bow door to safely pull Sanchez aboard who did not appear to have any injuries. It is unknown exactly how long he had been in the water before the initial call came in.
Chris Barnett, the owner of Osprey Point RV Resort, commended his staff, customers and the Lakeside Fire Department for their quick response and team effort in helping save a life.
He said his team at Osprey Point tried their best in communicating to Sanchez before authorities arrived that help was on the way by yelling as loud as they could.
Roberts said the situation is a reminder for community members of the importance of engaging in safe water practices such has having a life jacket on hand at all times.