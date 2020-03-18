Coronavirus Delivery
Mike Traufler sits Tuesday in the back of his truck ready to pick up and deliver groceries for those in need during as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow commerce and social activity in Coos Bay.

 Ed Glazar The World

COOS BAY — Coos Bay local Mike Traufler is offering to deliver groceries for free to elderly folks and people who have compromised immune systems during the statewide social distancing mandates related to COVID-19.

“I want help out the people who need it, elderly people, and people who are at risk.” Traufler said.

Traufler works as a respiratory therapist at Bay Area Hospital. He also owns Darrell’s RV and Pressure Wash.

Traufler has reached out to Coos County about putting his information up on their site, and he’s also taken an advertisement out in the South Coast Shopper.

"I’m doing this because I want to make people aware that there are people out there who are willing to help them if they need help," he said.

Moving forward, Traufler would like to recruit others to his cause, and form a group of folks willing to deliver groceries to people who need it.

Traufler’s free service for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems is available during the day by calling 541-808-0335.

Nicholas A. Johnson can be reached at 541-266-6049, or by email at worldnews5@countrymedia.net.

