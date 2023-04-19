On April 8 at 7:44 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Officer Dispatch Center received a report of a disturbance in progress on Fourth Road in Bunkerhill just south of Coos Bay.
Sgt. J. Clayburn responded to the location and contacted the victim. After speaking with the victim, Sgt. J. Clayburn developed probable cause for the arrest of Michael D. Williams (46) on the charge of domestic strangulation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In