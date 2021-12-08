A Coos Bay man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed a person during a fight December 1.
According the Coos Bay Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South 11th Street and Lockhart Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on December 1 to a report of a fight.
When officers arrived, they found a person with a stab wound who was transported to Bay Area Hospital woth injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
Police were able to identify 20-year-old Trevor Badial as a suspect, and the next day, officers located and arrested Badial. He was transported to the Coos County Jail and booked on a charge of assault in the first degree.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to the call the police department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
