Early Friday morning, Coos Bay police officers were dispatched to what was reported as an armed robbery and burglary at a residence in the Empire Area of Coos Bay.
The reporting party stated a male suspect forced his way into the home and threatened him with a firearm. He stated the male suspect demanded several items from him and then fled. The reporting person was familiar with the suspect and provided police with a description, as well as the name Ryan Nicholas.
Officers from the Coos Bay Police Department as well as officers and deputies from the entire Coos County area began looking for the suspect. A Coos Bay Police Department K-9 unit was deployed as well. Just after 3 a.m., the North Bend Police Department located Nicholas, after it was reported that he had been involved in another robbery in the city limits of North Bend.
Nicholas, a 30-year-old Coos Bay resident, was taken into custody and transported to Coos County Jail. He was charged with robbery in the second degree and burglary in the first degree. Additional charges by North Bend Police Department may exist. I
If anyone has additional information about the incident, contact the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-296-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666
