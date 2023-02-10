A Coos Bay man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar reported Aaron Howley, a local homeless man, is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested Monday evening in Newport with the stolen vehicle.



