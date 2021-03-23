A Coos Bay man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning.
According to Coos Bay police, Victor Chavez was injured when he lost control of his vehicle on Ocean Court and crashed into several properties. His car came to a stop on its top, with Chavez trapped inside.
Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar reported the police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Ocean Court at around 3:30 a.m. Monday after several people called 911 to report an accident. One of the callers reported the vehicle was in their yard.
Just prior to the 911 calls, a Coos Bay police officer witnessed a vehicle traveling east on Ocean Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Before the officer could turn his car around, he lost sight of it. Officers later determined it was the same vehicle involved in the accident.
When police arrived at the scene, less than five minutes after 911 call, the saw the vehicle laying on its roof, with Chavez badly injured and trapped inside. The Coos Bay Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance responded and began extracting Chavez from the car. Chavez was unconscious and unresponsive at the time. Once he was removed from the car, Chavez was transported to Bay Area Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
North Bend police also responded and assisted with the crash investigation. Officers determined there was significant property damage to several private properties as well damage to a parked vehicle and a large boat. Inside the crashed vehicle, police found a baggy containing what appeared to be illegal narcotics.
