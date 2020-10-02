COOS BAY — A 46-year-old Coos Bay man was charged last week with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of a child.
Carl Armstrong was arraigned on Sept. 24 in Coos County Circuit Court, where he was charged with five felonies, including one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier alleged in court documents that Armstrong sexually abused two girls multiple times between 2013 and 2020. The World will not identify the alleged victims in order to protect their privacy.
Armstrong was taken into custody at the Coos County Jail a day before his first appearance in court. On Thursday, a judge reduced Armstrong's bail to $50,000 and placed conditions on his release prior to trial.
His attorneys asked the judge for the reduction, arguing in court filings that he doesn't pose a threat to the community. In response filings, Frasier argued that the crimes Armstrong is accused of are severe enough that he should remain in custody.
Armstrong does not have a criminal record, both parties noted.
The charges against Armstrong are Measure 11 and Jessica's Law crimes, meaning they carry strict mandatory minimum sentences and bail amounts. All told, prosecutors estimate that Armstrong may face at least 30 years in prison if convicted of all five charges.
Frasier declined to comment on the charges. M. Jon Reagan, one of Armstrong's court-appointed attorneys, also declined to comment on the charges, other than to confirm that the public defender's office is representing Armstrong in the case.
Armstrong's plea hearing is set for Oct. 15.
