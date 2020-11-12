COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in the Coos County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Carl Armstrong, 46, was sentenced to 150 months in prison. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed three other charges they'd filed against Armstrong.
In the original indictment, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier alleged that Armstrong touched two minors, both under 14 years old, inappropriately.
"I consulted the guardian of the children and they agreed to this resolution," Frasier wrote in an email. "The guardian told me that they did not want the children to have to testify in open court if a trial were to occur."
The guilty pleas and dismissal of other charges means no trial will be held, and Armstrong was sentenced during Thursday's hearing.
The sentence — 75 months for each guilty plea and each victim — can't be shortened by parole or other forms of early release because of Measure 11, Oregon's mandatory minimum law.
Prosecutors said in court filings that Armstrong could have received a minimum of 375 months in prison had he been convicted of all five charges he'd faced in the original indictment.
