COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man has died following a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening.
According to a press release from Oregon State Police, at approximately 6:18 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near mile post 252.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle, operated by Donald Games, 53, of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. After the crash the CMV caught fire and Millington Fire Department and Green Acres Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
Games sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, the release stated.
OSP was assisted by Millington Fire Department, Green Acres Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In