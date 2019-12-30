CURRY COUNTY — A Coos Bay man was found dead at the site of a single-vehicle accident this morning.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency personnel responded to reports of an accident on Monday, Dec. 30 at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 255 near milepost 361. Highway 255 is the previous detour around the Hooskanadan slide area.
Early investigation has revealed that the Ford F350, driven by Chester Mayer, 50, of Coos Bay was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. Mayer crossed into the southbound lane and left the roadway.
“Mayer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the release said. “Mayer was last seen leaving a residence in Brookings on the evening of Dec. 28, 2019 and was reported as a missing person to Brookings Police Department on December 29, 2019.”
OSP was assisted by the Curry County Sheriff's Office, Brookings Police Department, Brookings Fire Department, Cal-Ore Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.