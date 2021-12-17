A Coos Bay man was cited after he caused thousands of dollars in damage during a crime spree in Empire.
According to Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar, at around 5:15 p.m., December 9, the Coos Bay Police Department dispatch center received a call of a male throwing trash into the roadway in the 600 block of Newmark Ave. A second call was received shortly after explaining that the male, later identified as 34-year-old Antonio Alamillamejia, had since broken one of the windows to the CCAT bus stop at that location.
As officers arrived, Alamillamejia was in the process of breaking the glass front door of the Star of Hope, located at 657 Newmark Ave. Officers were able to take Alamillamejia into custody without incident. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that Alamillamejia had caused thousands of dollars in damage and committed the crimes of criminal mischief I, criminal mischief II, offensive littering and disorderly conduct II.
Officers requested the assistance of the Coos Bay Streets Department, CCAT and Star of Hope staff to clean up the mess Alamillamejia had created. Alamillamejia was cited and released for crimes as lodging at the Coos County Jail was not available.
