Behind bars

A Coos Bay man is behind bars after police recognized a stolen vehicle he was driving and made a traffic stop Thursday morning.

In a press release released by Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar, police reveal the arrest took place after a Coos Bay officer recognized the stolen vehicle near Coquille.

Chapanar said at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, the officer was leaving the county courthouse in Coquille when he saw the vehicle drive by. He recognized it as a vehicle reported stolen in Empire the day before.

The vehicle was described as a blue 2006 Mazda MZ3 with California license plates.

After recognizing the vehicle, the officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male driver, identified as 32-year-old Aaron Lott of Coos Bay. A woman was a passenger in the car.

While talking to the driver, the officer recognized drugs in the vehicle and ended up seizing what is believed to be a commercial amount of methamphetamine, scales and packaging materials.

Lott was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and a probation violation.

