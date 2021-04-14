A Coos Bay man is behind bars after police recognized a stolen vehicle he was driving and made a traffic stop Thursday morning.
In a press release released by Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar, police reveal the arrest took place after a Coos Bay officer recognized the stolen vehicle near Coquille.
Chapanar said at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, the officer was leaving the county courthouse in Coquille when he saw the vehicle drive by. He recognized it as a vehicle reported stolen in Empire the day before.
The vehicle was described as a blue 2006 Mazda MZ3 with California license plates.
After recognizing the vehicle, the officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male driver, identified as 32-year-old Aaron Lott of Coos Bay. A woman was a passenger in the car.
While talking to the driver, the officer recognized drugs in the vehicle and ended up seizing what is believed to be a commercial amount of methamphetamine, scales and packaging materials.
Lott was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and a probation violation.
