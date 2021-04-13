A Coos Bay man is behind bars after being arrested Saturday night for allegedly murdering his own grandmother.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier issued a press release and reported Kevin Lee Yates, 32, is facing charges of second degree murder after his 89-year-old grandmother was found dead at a home in Coos Bay.
Frasier said the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a woman had been killed at a residence in the 90800 block of Robertson Lane.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found 89-year-old Teclutsa Margaret “Margie” Sause dead inside.
Frasier said evidence showed Sause has been murdered, and Yates was arrested at the scene and transported to the county jail.
The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate the killing. The team is made up of officers from the sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police, Coos Bay Police Department, North Bend Police Department, district attorney’s office and the medical examiner’s officer.
The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.
In Oregon, second degree murder means a person killed another with homicidal violence but did not plan the killing in advance. If guilty, a person faces up to life in prison for the crime.
Frasier asked anyone with information on the incident to call the sheriff’s office.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Sause's residence. Yates and Sause did not live together.
