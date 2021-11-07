On October 30, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy, Charleston Fire Personnel and Bay Cities Ambulance responded to Mobilane Road in Coos Bay for a report of a subject needing medical attention.
While on scene an assault was reported to law enforcement stemming from the medical emergency. During the course of the investigation, 69-year-old David R. Steege of Coos Bay was arrested on the charges of Assault IV Domestic and Strangulation.
Steege was transported to the Coos County Jail on the above charges where he is being held.
