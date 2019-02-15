COOS BAY -- Late Friday morning a Yellow Cab taxi driver contacted the Coos County Sheriff’s Office about a completed delivery that left the driver concerned about the safety of two young children.
Upon making the delivery the driver was greeted at the door by a 3-year-old, and an 18-month-old.
When deputies responded, they called out a number of times through the open door for an adult, but no one came. While deputies were there, both tried to exit the residence through the open door.
According to the Sheriff’s office a search of the property yielded a man identified as 22-year-old William G. Nascimento of Coos Bay, who was passed out on the floor in a back bedroom. Deputies say Nascimento was extremely intoxicated and incoherent.
Nascimento was arrested on the charges of Criminal Mistreatment I and Child Neglect II. He was also charged with Resisting Arrest for his actions after being advised he was under arrest. DHS workers were called to the scene to assist with the children.