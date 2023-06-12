On June 11th, 2023, at 2:23 a.m. Sgt. J. Clayburn was dispatched to the North Bend Police Department to contact the victim of an assault on Catching Slough Road near Coos Bay, Oregon.
While at the location Sgt. J. Clayburn examined the victim’s vehicle and noticed several bullet holes in the pickup. Sgt. J. Clayburn learned Orion R. Petrie (20) of Coos Bay had fired several rounds at the victim’s pick-up when it left the Catching Slough Road address.
As a result of, Sgt. J. Clayburn’s investigation, he applied for and was granted a search warrant for Mr. Petrie’s residence. Coos County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Officers from the Coos Bay and North Bend Police, assisted with the service of the search warrant.
As a result, a Glock 9 mm handgun with magazine and ammunition was located and seized. Spent 9 mm shell casings were also found and seized near the residence.
Orion R. Petrie (20) was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the Charges of Attempted Murder, Menacing, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Mr. Petrie was booked and remains in custody.
