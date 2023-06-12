On June 11th, 2023, at 2:23 a.m. Sgt. J. Clayburn was dispatched to the North Bend Police Department to contact the victim of an assault on Catching Slough Road near Coos Bay, Oregon.

While at the location Sgt. J. Clayburn examined the victim’s vehicle and noticed several bullet holes in the pickup. Sgt. J. Clayburn learned Orion R. Petrie (20) of Coos Bay had fired several rounds at the victim’s pick-up when it left the Catching Slough Road address.

