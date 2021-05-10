A Coos Bay man is behind bars on charges of attacking his parents with a hatchet or a machete.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Lee Huckabee attacked his parents Saturday and also injured his brother when he tried to stop the attack.
According to the press release, deputies were dispatched to Shore Edge Drive at around 10:33 a.m. Saturday to a report of an assault.
When deputies arrived, it became clear a major assault had occurred at the home. Deputies located the three victims and cleared the residence to allow medical personnel to come in and render aid.
During the investigation, deputies learned Huckabee attacked his parents before fleeing out the back door. He was reported to be in possession of an ax or a machete. All three victims had multiple lacerations to their faces and body. Deputies learned Huckabee’s brother was injured when he tried to defend his parents. The elderly parents were found on the ground with severe injuries, and were transported to Bay Area Hospital by ambulance.
While investigating the incident, a K-9 tracking dog was dispatched. About the same time, a passerby told deputies he has seen Huckabee by the visitor’s center in Charleston. Deputies were able to locate Huckabee and place him in custody. At the time of his arrest, deputies observed blood on his clothing.
Huckabee was charged with two counts of domestic assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coos Bay Police Department in the search of the suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In