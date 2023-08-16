Police
On August 15th, 2023, at 12:48 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center took a report of a man who had been shot on Walker Lane just south of Charleston. 

Sgt. S. Moore and Deputy Z. Smith, along with members from the Coos Bay Police Department and Oregon State Police, responded to the scene and located Peter Sizemore (35) of Coos Bay, suffering from a gunshot wound to his forearm.  A witness on the scene provided first aid by rendering a tourniquet to Mr. Sizemore, who was later transported to the Bay Area Hospital.

