On August 15th, 2023, at 12:48 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center took a report of a man who had been shot on Walker Lane just south of Charleston.
Sgt. S. Moore and Deputy Z. Smith, along with members from the Coos Bay Police Department and Oregon State Police, responded to the scene and located Peter Sizemore (35) of Coos Bay, suffering from a gunshot wound to his forearm. A witness on the scene provided first aid by rendering a tourniquet to Mr. Sizemore, who was later transported to the Bay Area Hospital.
Information from Mr. Sizemore and a witness on the scene identified the suspect as Kaleb P. Harris (34) of Coos Bay. Law Enforcement also learned that Mr. Sizemore and Mr. Harris had an altercation before the shots were fired. It was reported that Mr. Harris fled from the location on foot into the woods just south of Walker Lane.
K9 Cena from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and a major crimes team call out was initiated. K9 Cena responded to the scene and tracked up the hill into the woods, where she located ammunition of the same caliber and brand used in the incident. K9 Cena was unable to locate Mr. Harris.
At approximately 9:00 a.m. Kaleb P. Harris (34) turned himself in to law enforcement. Mr. Harris was covered in dirt from head to toe during his arrest. Mr. Harris told law enforcement, “The dog was five feet from me, but they couldn’t find me because I buried myself in the earth.”
Mr. Harris was arrested and transported to the Jail on the charges of Assault 1, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and Felon in possession of a Firearm. Mr. Harris was booked and is currently in custody.
