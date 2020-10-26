COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man is in custody after a brief pursuit by law enforcement officers Saturday, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Andrew Martin, 35, on Saturday on suspicion of first-degree burglary, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree escape.
At around 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Stadden Lane area following a report of a subject breaking into a vehicle. Once they arrived, deputies followed the subject as he attempted to run away on foot, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Deputies took the subject into custody after he ran into U.S. Highway 101. Deputies heard from other witnesses who alleged that the same suspect had entered an occupied residence and entered another neighboring vehicle during the incident.
Martin was transported to and booked at the Coos County Jail, the release said.
