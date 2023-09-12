Coos Bay police

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested a Coos Bay man on multiple charges following a pursuit on a motorcycle.

On September 3 at around 4 p.m., a CBPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a man driving a motorcycle near the intersection of South 2nd Street and Kruse Avenue upon attempting the stop, the driver led from the officer on the motorcycle at a high rate of speed. CBPD officers pursued the driver for a short time, and he eventually crashed the motorcycle near Date Avenue and Signal Way.

2
0
1
0
2





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments