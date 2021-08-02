At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a Coos County deputy was traveling on Seven Devils Road near mile post 13 to a call near Charleston. At this time, a black Honda car came around a sharp corner fully in the deputies’ lane and travel and at excessive speed. The deputy had to drive into a ditch on the side of the road to avoid being struck head on.
The deputy immediately turned around to conduct a traffic stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. After a short pursuit, the driver of the suspect vehicle conducted an illegal U-turn and attempted to crash into the deputy’s patrol vehicle head on for a second time.
The suspect stopped prior to impact, put his vehicle in reverse and fled from the deputy in reverse for a short time until the deputy could park his patrol vehicle in a manner which kept the suspect from putting the public in further vehicular harm.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Chance M. Hollingsworth of Coos Bay exited his vehicle and fled from the location on foot. The deputy chased Hollingsworth on foot, advising him to stop and that he was under arrest several times.
While running near 62634 Seven Devils Road, Hollingsworth attempted to get into a vehicle occupied by an unrelated female. At this time, the deputy caught up with Hollingsworth and told him again he was under arrest and to show his hands. Hollingsworth then reached for a cargo pocket on the right side of his pants, gripped the handle of a black firearm and began to draw it on the deputy. The deputy also drew his firearm and gave commands for Hollingsworth to drop the gun.
Hollingsworth drooped the gun back into his pocket and again fled from the location on foot into dense brush. The deputy, now knowing Hollingsworth was armed with a pistol, chose to wait for other responding officers to set up perimeter for a potential K9 track.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy Cena was used and tracked for the suspect for about two hours and over four miles of rugged terrain. Ultimately, Cena located Hollingsworth hiding in a blackberry bush near Sunset Golf Course.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of North Bend PD, the Oregon State Police, Bandon PD, Coos Bay PD, Parole and Probation and Oregon State Parks.
Hollingsworth was transported to the Coos County Jail where he is being held on the following charges: Parole Board warrant, reckless driving, elude by vehicle, elude by foot, escape II, felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted assault II.
