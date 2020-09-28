COOS BAY — Starting Oct. 1, Coos Bay residents can have miniature pigs, chickens, turkeys and rabbits and other animals in city limits without having to pay for a permit.
That is, as long as those animals aren't too noisy, odiferous, disturb the peace or otherwise cause a nuisance.
The City Council and staff are making changes to the city's animal control code so it will be easier for residents to have certain animals. The changes will save both the animal owner and the city money.
Coos Bay Municipal Code Title 6 requires a special permit for anyone keeping certain animals within the city limits. This includes poultry, rabbits and miniature pigs. The current animal control permit costs $52.50 and has to be renewed annually.
"City Council and staff recognize that some of these animals are increasingly popular as pets, are small in size and are not typically disruptive to neighbors," it was stated in a recent Friday Update. "Many residents do not realize that permits are required to have a few chickens, rabbits or even a pet mini pig."
When the code enforcement officer sees animals at a property that does not have a current animal permit, the officer is compelled to enforce the special permit requirement. This would include a letter outlining compliance with a permit or the removal of the animals. Although most recipients comply, it can be a negative experience.
Additionally, the annual permit fee does not cover staff time costs required to intake, process, inspect and issue the permit. Permits may be cost-prohibitive for someone who just wants a few backyard chickens for fresh eggs or pet rabbits.
The City Council has changed the animal control code so that small numbers of certain animals no longer require a permit. Effective Oct. 1, the following animals may be kept within the city limits without a special written permit issued by the city:
• two miniature pigs
• four chickens
• two turkeys
• four rabbits
• other and/or additional animals that will not create a nuisance as determined by the public works-community development director.
"Current permit holders will get a letter explaining these changes," the update stated. "If their animals meet the new requirements, they will not need to renew their permit."
Animal owners must still abide by laws for public peace and welfare, and animals must not disturb neighbors by noise or odor. Animal control permits are still required for larger numbers of miniature pigs, poultry and rabbits. Permits are also required for any horse, mule, donkey, pony, cow, pig, goat, sheep, llama, animals raised for fur-bearing purposes, bee hives and other non-domestic species.
Those wishing more information can contact City of Coos Bay Code Enforcement Officer Nik Rapelje at 541-269-1181 ext. 2267 with any questions.
