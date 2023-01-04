911 dispatcher
Photo: Oregon Office of Emergency Management

The Coos Bay City Council agreed to move forward with a plan to expand and upgrade the 9-1-1 dispatch center in the police department.

Police Chief Chris Chapanar asked the council to consider spending up to $300,000 to make the dispatch improvements, saying the space is extremely tight and the furniture is outdated.



