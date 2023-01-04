The Coos Bay City Council agreed to move forward with a plan to expand and upgrade the 9-1-1 dispatch center in the police department.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar asked the council to consider spending up to $300,000 to make the dispatch improvements, saying the space is extremely tight and the furniture is outdated.
Chapanar explained that before 2021, the dispatch center had 10 dispatchers and three console units to dispatch for the city of Coos Bay, Coquille, the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. At the beginning of 2021, the dispatch center began servicing North Bend as well, adding three dispatchers and one console unit.
“This was done by utilizing the existing space but limited the additional console accessibility and configuration,” Chapanar said. “Though these additions assisted with the provision of emergency dispatching services, the center space continues to be a concern for staff. A dispatcher’s job is high energy and stress and involves constantly monitoring six monitors with detailed data sets, all while conversing in a professional and calm manner with those experiencing trauma and needing assistance. The consoles provide for movement from a seated to a standing position, as well as telescoping further and closer to the dispatcher, creating a myriad of options to comfortably as possible accommodate the dispatcher’s 12-hour shift. The fourth dispatch space added in the center did not include a fully functional console, as the space would not allow for that.”
Chapanar also said there is a high probability the dispatch center will need to expand again in the future as more entities transition to Coos Bay.
“Should that occur, the center would not have capacity to add additional staff necessary to adequately provide the level of service required,” Chapanar said. “With this possibility, this could result in the addition of up to five additional staff members and two more consoles, absolutely requiring more square footage.”
Chapanar said after voters turned down a levy to fund a new library and dispatch center, he feels it is appropriate to expand in the police station
Chapanar said he is going to request $250,000 from the Urban Renewal Agency, with an additional $50,000 available from the 911 Tax Fund, if needed.
“I think it’s a bit too soon,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “I think we’re making an assumption the voters said no to the dispatch center in the last election. I think we should still pursue that.”
DiNovo said she was in favor of expanding dispatch now, but said ultimately combining a new library and dispatch center at a new location would be ideal.
“It needs to be updated,” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. “The space is really outdated and it’s crowded. Without having to a whole lot, it seems like it would make the department more functional.”
When asked Chapanar said if the council approved funding, he would like to have work begin in March, with the everything completed in the middle of the summer.
“I like the plan. It’s a nice intermediate act,” Council Carmen Matthews said. “I’m in support of making that work.
“It’s not just working for us, it’s working for a lot of communities, and it’s super important.”
After the council reached a consensus to support the proposal, Chapanar said he would bring it back to the board for formal approval at the Jan. 3 meeting.
