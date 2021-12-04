With cautionary tales about Oregon’s coastal city’s running out of housing for full time residents, the city of Coos Bay is considering ways to limit how many Air BNB and vacation rentals it will allow in residential areas of the city.
So far, it hasn’t been as big of a problem for the south coast’s largest city but the Coos Bay City Council is considering taking steps before it too is caught in the kind of severe housing shortages other communities are facing.
The city’s development staff and planning commission are drafting new rules which would include limiting the number of short term rentals by demanding they be at least 300 yards or the length of three football fields apart, by restricting parking especially related to boats and toy haulers and by increasing inspection schedules and possibly fees.
In a sometimes contentious joint meeting of the Coos Bay City Council and Urban Renewal Agency on Tuesday, officials grappled with the issues short term rentals cause versus year round stable housing for residents.
“I’ve heard stories from Lincoln City where one-third of the market is second homes, another third is vacation rentals, leaving only a third of housing for people living there. People are staying in RVs for two years trying to find a home,” said Councilor Drew Farmer, while expressing concern that if Coos Bay isn’t careful, it too will have too few homes for permanent residents.
There are roughly 15 licensed vacation homes in the city limits now, according to Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson. But she also admitted there may be more people renting their homes short term without a license. She doubted it would be a large number, however. “I’d be shocked if it was more than 40.”
“Im not saying stop them. I don’t want them to take up residential housing. Short stays can be in mixed use or commercial zoning,” Councilor Farmer reiterated his concern about affordable, work force housing. “We need 600 more homes in the next 10 years.”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer cautioned against adding too many regulations which might affect tourism or infringe on the rights of home owners.
“I don’t think we can tell people what they can do with their property,” to which Councilor Farmer quipped in a slightly heated exchange, “Zoning tells people what they can do with their property and sometimes zoning changes.”
Councilor Carmen Matthews also agreed that controls need to be in place.
“I’m worried about people having housing. I don’t want to be too restrictive, but I think we need some more controls,” she said.
Councilor Lucinda DiNovo agreed, “I think we should pick a number and cap it.”
In the end, the council and board agreed that the planning commission should continue with its work of setting limits on the number of vacation rentals while balancing the needs of tourists and home owners. Johnson promised to bring back planning commission recommendations in the coming months.
Johnson also presented some ideas for the Empire District which has been faltering in the city’s ambitions for what was intended to be a prized area.
The 1800s stylized design plans and restrictions along with a plethora of other regulations, Johnson said, are potentially discouraging developers.
“The 1800’s idea has nine pages of regulations. There’s not been a lot developed. Few have come back with plans that match. It’s not what people want to do,” Johnson said.
The Planning Commission and staff suggested cutting down restrictions to two pages, nearly two-thirds fewer rules, arguing that the city should keep some policies in place.
“I don’t think you want to give away your power,” Johnson said. “If they build something really ugly, you can’t do anything about it.”
Councilors discussed the need for zoning in the light of encouraging development.
“We do need guidelines, but not so restrictive. The Empire District is becoming the new frontier for Coos Bay,” said Councilor DiNovo.
The board and council agreed the regulations needed to be simplified for the Empire District and authorized the continuation of the process already begun. Councilor DiNovo also pushed for a master plan for the area, perhaps not this year but eventually.
“We have no combined vision. We need a master plan for this," she said.
Council agreed to bring it back for discussion at a later date.
