The Coos Bay City Council took a step toward making it easier to open more marijuana dispensaries inside the city.
The council established a moratorium on new business licenses for dispensaries in November 2020 to give time for the city to review and adjust its ordinance related to marijuana businesses in the city.
The city's Planning Commission discussed the issue twice and sent two ordinances to city council for consideration. Both were approved unanimously by the council.
The first ordinance eases the definition of what buildings dispensaries can be located in. The ordinance the council heard last week said only the businesses must be indoors and in permanent building. A permanent facility does not includes RVs, greenhouses or manufactured homes.
The new ordinance would also eliminate the rules saying dispensaries can only be located in industrial commercial zones and also the rule related to dispensaries being 1,000 feet away from residences or any other marijuana businesses.
Currently, all marijuana dispensaries in the city are within 1,000 feet of another, and there are very few locations in the city where a new dispensary could be located that would meet the existing rules.
The second ordinance provided definitions for marijuana retail, marijuana grow and marijuana processing.
Because the finished ordinance was not in front of the council in enough time before the meeting, a second reading will be required at the October 19 meeting before it can be adopted.
