The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Library Board. Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541-269-8912, or on the City’s website at www.coos.bay.org or sending an email to Carrie Toebbe at ctoebbe@coosbay.org.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Applicants will be contacted for interviews, and appointments will be made by the City Council at the June 21 regular council meeting.
The Library Board, Coos Bay Municipal Code 2.25, was established by Ordinance No. 57 and consists of seven members. The term of office is four years. Up to three board members may at any one time reside in Coos County within the boundaries of School District 9 but outside the city limits of Coos Bay. Members shall be limited to serving no more than two full consecutive terms; however, any person may be reappointed after an interval of one year. There are currently two openings on the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In