Around 20,000 bottles of liquor, spirits, beer, wine and more moved across Coos Bay last week.
The city’s only liquor store moved into a new location on U.S. Highway 101 Thursday, and celebrated the opening of the new building with a ribbon-cutting.
“This has been a really, really long time,” Liquor 101 owner Scott Farlow told city leaders and residents who gathered for the ribbon-cutting Friday. “We finally got everything set and it’s just been a long process.”
Farlow said he’s been in the process of moving to a new store for three and a half years, since the building the property previously occupied was sold.
After purchasing two lots on the highway, Farlow and his crew began building their new space from scratch.
Farlow, who’s owned Coos Bay’s liquor store for about 15 years, said he visited a lot of other stores before designing his exactly how he wanted it to look.
In just the first few days of operating, he said customers have noticed.
“They clearly can recognize that we worked our butts off,” Farlow said. “I don’t think there’s much that compares to this.”
Inside, the building is expansive, with rows upon rows of liquor and spirits, a refrigerated section of beers, ciders and seltzers and several 250-pound tobacco display racks. Brightly colored signs sporting brand logos light up the walls, and COVID-19 social distancing markers speckle the fresh concrete floor.
Aside from closing on the land beneath the new building, Farlow said construction posed its own challenges, with the lots situated next to a hillside with complicated drainage runoff requirements.
“It was really hard to build on because of the hillside,” Farlow said.
But with the store’s doors now open, Farlow said he’s now breathing a sigh of relief after years of planning.
He even took a day off to celebrate the opening.
“I finally had a good night’s sleep,” Farlow said.
The store at 805 North Bayshore is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
