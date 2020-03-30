COOS BAY — Deemed a non-essential by Oregon Governor Kate Brown to help slow the spread of COVID-19, libraries have completely shut down.
Prior to last week’s mandate to close down all non-essential businesses and services, many libraries, including the Coos Bay Public Library, were closed to the public and operating through curbside pickup only.
“We had to stop our curbside services the Saturday before the Governor’s order, because we knew that was coming,” Coos Bay Public Library Director Sami Pierson said.
Pierson said that in the week the library had its curbside service it was well used.
“It was pretty popular. Sadly, we’re still receiving calls asking if we’re still offering curbside services,” Pierson said.
Fortunately, Coos Bay Public Library will be able to continue its online services during the shutdown. That includes the Hoopla Digital Library Service, and Library to Go. The Coos Bay Public Library has expanded its digital services during this time as well.
“We have Library To Go, which anyone in the county can use with their library card, and if you have a Coos Bay or Allegany zip code you can use our Hoopla services, which is another way to download books, music, movies and TV shows," Pierson said. "We have another service called Tumble Books that we just added to our website that is all free too and anyone can access that off of our site.”
Pierson said that Tumble Books is a service that provides digital access to children and teen books, audio books and a selection of romance books.
The library is currently looking into more ways they can engage the public during these times. Pierson said the library is holding an online haiku contest, and is working to provide a list of family friendly inside activities for kids who are stuck at home.
“We’ve posted some things like the haiku contest on our Facebook page to give people something to do. We also have on our main site a quarantine activities page that has everything from links to virtual museums in it, to author read aloud, to free online karate lessons,” Pierson said.
People with questions about the library can leave a message at the Coos Bay Public Library phone number, or via email and messages are forwarded to library staff, who will return calls and answer questions.
