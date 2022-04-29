The Coos Bay Public Library will celebrate El Día de los Niños Saturday, April 30. During library operating hours (Noon-6 p.m.), the library will give away free books as well as a take-home kit which contains a recipe and ingredients to make conchas, a form of Mexican pan dulce. A video featuring Jamar Ruff from Coos Head Co-Op and Itzel Ramirez of South Coast Educational Services District on how to make conchas will be available on the Library’s website beginning Friday, April 29. Both the recipe and video will be offered in both Spanish and English. Limited kits to follow along with the video will be available.
Día is a celebration every day of children, families and reading that culminates every year on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the importance of advocating literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. It is an annual celebration of the joys and wonders of childhood and the importance of literacy in the lives of families.
The take-home kits and video are being made possible through a Library partnership with Coos Head Co-Op and South Coast Educational Services District to support bilingual families on the South Coast.
For additional information regarding current services and upcoming programs at the Coos Bay Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or visit online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
