COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library has adopted a new streaming service for library members in the Coos Bay and Allegany area codes.
Anyone with a library card in zip codes 97420 and 97407 can download and login to the Hoopla app, and begin streaming. Six different forms of media are offered through the service including eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies and music.
Members of the library are limited to three borrowed items of any format each month. The library would like to offer more to patrons, but first they need to see how popular the service will be so they can budget for it.
Each time a library member checks something out, a rental charge is applied to the library's monthly bill.
“The amount for checkout can range anywhere from 49 cents to $3.50 depending on the title and the format,” Coos Bay Library Director Samantha Pierson said.
The library had a soft launch of the new service at the end of July, but last week it decided to start promoting the service to the public.
“We officially got it at the end of July. We wanted to play with it a little bit before we really put it out there, so our staff knew how to use it. Just last week was when we did a big push to open it up,” Pierson said.
The library does receive analytics on the number of users and what sorts of things they’re borrowing. Since the service is so new, they don’t currently have much data on usage, but are noticing more activity on a daily basis.
There is a second streaming service that the library had offered for a while called Overdrive, but the difference is that service works more like a traditional library, where if something is checked out, then anyone looking to check it out must wait for it to become available.
“With Hoopla, if five people want to read the same book at the same time they can all check it out at the same time. It’s licensed differently so that we can do that,” Pierson said.
Pierson said there was a demand for this type of service from library users. The Overdrive service is shared with the other libraries on the coast, and can sometimes be difficult for members to check out things in high demand. Whereas Hoopla is not limited to a number of checkouts and is specific to the Coos Bay Library.
“So far people seem to like it. It’s a fairly simple process to get it set up, but with anything new you’ve got to figure out exactly how it works,” Pierson said.