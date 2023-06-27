On June 26th, 2023, at 1:11 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of several shots fired at 90853 Travis Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and located three individuals with gunshot wounds. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated, which is a multi-agency investigation team led by the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation into the incident by the Major Crimes Team has revealed the following.
For reasons unknown, Lane L. Klink (55), Jeffrey S. Clement (55), and Robert L. Peters (45) walked over to 90853 Travis Lane, where a verbal argument ensued with Heather Dewalt and Nathan McNeill, who are residents of the home. This argument resulted in three people being shot inside 90853 Travis Lane. Lane L. Klink (55), Heather S. Dewalt (35), and Nathan T. McNeill (38) all sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to Bay Area Hospital.
Both Ms. Dewalt and Mr. Klink fired weapons during the incident. However, the number of rounds fired, who shot who, the reasons behind the altercation, and the suspect determination are still under investigation.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for 90853 Travis Lane, and while searching the property into the evening hours, a pipe bomb was located. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the location to dispose of the ordnance. Investigators plan to conclude searching the residence later today.
Mr. McNeill remains at Bay Area Hospital in fair condition, while Mr. Klink and Ms. Dewalt were transported to River Bend for surgery to repair broken bones from the altercation. All three individuals are expected to survive.
The investigation continues, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In