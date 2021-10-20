The Coos Bay Downtown Association announced after a year hiatus it is bringing back the Halloween Trick or Treat in downtown Coos Bay. Downtown businesses will be opening their doors to welcome little ghosts and ghouls to trick or treat on Friday, October 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Coos Bay.
Trick or treaters should look for the large orange pumpkin poster displayed in the window of participating businesses. All downtown merchants displaying the orange pumpkin poster will have candy for the kiddies. It’s a terrific way for your young ones to show off their creative costumes and enjoy Halloween.
Join the Coos Bay Downtown Association this Halloween in downtown Coos Bay, along Front Street and at Coos Bay Village. Everyone is encouraged to dress up and have some fun. Post your photos trick or treating downtown on the official Trick or Treating Thread @Coosbaydowntown using the hashtag #CBDAHalloween for your chance to win prizes compliments of K-DOCK Radio (92.9 FM).
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit by continually enhancing the quality of life of the downtown area. Be sure to visit the downtown core and waterfront for great products services and fine eateries. Downtown Coos Bay is the place to shop, eat, mingle and explore.
